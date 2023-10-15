Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.06 and last traded at C$14.94. Approximately 18,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.56.
