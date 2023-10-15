Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.