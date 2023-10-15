Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

HA stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

