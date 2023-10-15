Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWBK. TheStreet downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

