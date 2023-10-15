HC Wainwright Boosts Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $47.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

