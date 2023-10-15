HC Wainwright Boosts Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $47.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %
TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.