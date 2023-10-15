Head-To-Head Analysis: Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MTLHF) & Its Competitors

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) is one of 140 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mitsubishi Chemical Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A 0.22 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Competitors $4.32 billion $309.97 million -2.10

Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Chemical Group Competitors 897 3945 5165 44 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitsubishi Chemical Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Chemical Group Competitors -27.95% -26.75% -4.30%

Dividends

Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 165.3%. Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 90.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mitsubishi Chemical Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products. It also provides high-performance engineering plastics, as well as advanced solutions; industrial materials, such as MMA, petrochemicals, carbon products, and industrial gages; and pharma and regenerative medicines. In addition, the company offers engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

