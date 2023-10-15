Head to Head Comparison: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A VICI Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A VICI Properties 65.04% 9.31% 5.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 1.96 VICI Properties $3.30 billion 8.89 $1.12 billion $2.18 13.28

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' geographically diverse portfolio consists of 50 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.