Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

