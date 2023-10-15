Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.59 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $21.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,603 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

