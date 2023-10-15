Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in September

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Heineken Trading Down 1.2 %
Heineken stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Heineken
Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.
