Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 739,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 589.1 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIF stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
