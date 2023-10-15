Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,540.50

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,540.50 ($18.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,702 ($20.83). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($20.12), with a volume of 58,160 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($19.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hill & Smith Stock Down 3.0 %

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,625.00%.

Insider Activity at Hill & Smith

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($122,643.82). Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

