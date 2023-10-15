Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 259,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $166.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

