Howland Capital Management LLC Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

