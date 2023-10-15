Howland Capital Management LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,580 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,913,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 2,163,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

