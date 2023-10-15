Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

