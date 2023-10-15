Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.