Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 392.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.