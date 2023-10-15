Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,263.03.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

