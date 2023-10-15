Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,080 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

