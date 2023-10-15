Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,326 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

