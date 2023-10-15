Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 120,472 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,472 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

