Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 16,143 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $68.23 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.