Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

