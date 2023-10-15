Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,813 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

