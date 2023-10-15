Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

