Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

