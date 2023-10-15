Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $505.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

