Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSQVY. DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Danske raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

