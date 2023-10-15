Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSQVY. DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Danske raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.
View Our Latest Report on HSQVY
Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.