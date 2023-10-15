HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.71). Approximately 89,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 210,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.70).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £72.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,407.50 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.52.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HydrogenOne Capital Growth
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.