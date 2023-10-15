HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.71). 89,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 210,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.70).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.52. The company has a market cap of £72.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.50 and a beta of -0.32.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

