iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Shares Up 8.6%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.01. 515,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,152,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

