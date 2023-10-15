IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.18. 1,031,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

