Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,840 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

