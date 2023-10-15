Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

