Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.18 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 534.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.98 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,779 shares of company stock worth $305,968. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

