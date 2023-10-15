Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.