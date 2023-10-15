Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

