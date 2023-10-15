Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in RLI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

