Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 28,040 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.0 %

Textron stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.