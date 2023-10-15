ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Boosted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,978. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.87%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

