Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.