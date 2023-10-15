Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.