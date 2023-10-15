InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.80 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. InMode has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in InMode by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in InMode by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

