Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. 80 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

