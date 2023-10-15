Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

