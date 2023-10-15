Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

