Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

