Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.56. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The stock has a market cap of C$21.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

