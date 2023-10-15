International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $35.15 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.