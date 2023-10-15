Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,291 ($52.52).
ITRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($60.87) to GBX 5,055 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Intertek Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
