Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,291 ($52.52).

ITRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($60.87) to GBX 5,055 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,201 ($51.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,175.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,295.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,570 ($43.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,549 ($55.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,956.28%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.